Goffs Falls teacher honored with ‘Excellence in STEM’ award

MANCHESTER, NH – Kerstin Dumas, literacy specialist and robotics coach at Goffs Falls Elementary School, was honored on Tuesday with an Excellence in STEM Award. Dumas was selected from a pool of nominees from 25 schools across the state.

The award was presented by Derry-based CoderZ, which for the second year recognized educators who use the New Hampshire Robotics Grant to produce engaging, collaborative and equitable STEM programming for their schools, including establishing a robotics team to compete in events such as NH CoderZ League, a statewide virtual robotics coding tournament.

On Tuesday attendees, including NH Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut, visited Dumas’ classroom to observe how her students learn robotics coding.

“We chose Kerstin for the award because her teams swept the Elementary Level in the NH CoderZ League last year, earning first, second, and third place among a total of 66 teams. They have also shown amazing academic, group, and personal growth,” said Tony Oran, CEO of CoderZ. “Not only did they succeed in collaboration and team efforts, but also individually – all of Kerstin’s students improved in their state testing scores. Six of her robotics students received a perfect 4 for math and reading on the New Hampshire Statewide Assessment System (NH SAS), and 15 team members received Golden Tickets for academic growth.”

Dumas earned her undergraduate degree in K-8 Elementary Education and Special Education, as well as an M.Ed. as a Reading and Writing Specialist from New England College. In 2022, she was nominated for Teacher of The Year and awarded the Christa McAuliffe Excellence in Teaching Award.