Morse endorsed by Birdsell, North Country leaders

Salem, NH – Senate Majority Whip and U.S. Coast Guard Veteran Regina Birdsell (R-Hampstead) has endorsed Chuck Morse for Governor:

“Chuck Morse has dedicated a majority of his life to serving our Granite State, and he is the leader we can trust to deliver as our next Governor,” stated Senator Birdsell. “Having collaborated with Chuck Morse in the Senate, I can truthfully say that no one worked harder or invested more hours in driving the passage of many conservative successes such as constitutional carry, education freedom accounts, and curbing government overreach than Chuck. Without Chuck, many of these conservative successes would have been impossible to achieve. As Senate President, Chuck demonstrated that effective leadership is not just about talking the talk, but also about delivering tangible results. While every other candidate in this race is backed by special interests, only Chuck Morse can be relied upon to champion the interests of Granite State families.”

“I’m proud to have the support of Senator Regina Birdsell,” replied Morse. “She is a staunch advocate for conservative principles in the New Hampshire Senate and I look forward to working with her to continue our work in keeping New Hampshire the envy of the nation!”

Morse also recently received the endorsement of former State Representative Henry Mock (R-Intervale) former State Representative Frank McCarthy (R-Conway) and former Coos County GOP Committee Chair Eli Clemmer as well as several other North Country business leaders.

“During my six years serving in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, I worked closely with Chuck on several bills, and I know the kind of man he is,” said Mock. “As our former Senate President, he has the proven experience to get the job done on day one as Governor. He has the integrity, honor, and passion of a leader who will drive our state forward in the right direction, and I’m proud to support him for Governor.”

“This campaign embodies a commitment to reaching every corner of our Granite State, engaging with communities, and addressing their concerns head-on,” said Morse in response to the endorsements. “I remain steadfast in my dedication to earning every vote and listening to the voices of Granite Staters. It is this hard work and commitment that will propel us to victory for New Hampshire this upcoming fall.”