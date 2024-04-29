Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler, high of 54

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Gusts up to 25 mph.