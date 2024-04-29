Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler, high of 54

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Tuesday’s Weather
Today: Cloudy & cooler. High 54 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some showers (.10″) and mild. Low 45 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday (May 1st): Some sun. High 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Some clouds. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Warmer with some sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 49 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 64 Winds: E 5-15 mph
Friday night: Lots of clouds & mild. Low 43 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy with showers by evening. High 63 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some showers. Low 44 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Weather Outlook
A gradual warming trend to start the first weekend of May into early next week.