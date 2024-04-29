Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler, high of 54

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Today for the last day of April cloud and cooler with a high in the middle 50s. A frontal system approaches from the west bringing showers tonight with a low in the middle 40s.

5-Day Outlook, April 30-May 4

Today: Cloudy & cooler. High 54 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some showers (.10″) and mild. Low 45 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday (May 1st): Some sun. High 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Some clouds. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Warmer with some sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 49 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 64 Winds: E 5-15 mph

Friday night: Lots of clouds & mild. Low 43 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy with showers by evening. High 63 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Some showers. Low 44 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Weather Outlook

A gradual warming trend to start the first weekend of May into early next week.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend in May will start with a few showers and end sunny with highs in the 60s. The start of the first full week of May temperatures into the 70s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

