5 weeks of nighttime road work scheduled to begin on I-293 starting May 5

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will begin nighttime road work on I-293 in Manchester, north and southbound, starting on Sunday evening, May 5, 2024. This work is part of a safety improvement project on I-293 from I-93 to the Merrimack River, which includes replacing the existing paint lines with an inlayed durable pavement marking (polyurea).

Weather permitting, crews will work Sunday night through Friday mornings, from approximately 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for the next five weeks. Motorists may be limited to one lane and should anticipate minor delays during work hours.

Message boards and traffic control devices will be used to direct and inform local traffic. Motorists are encouraged to sign up for free, real-time construction and traffic-related messages (text or email) from https://newengland511.org/.

This work is part of the $1.2 million safety improvement project. The estimated completion date is September 2024 and the general contractor is K-5 Incorporated from Rockland, MA.