Kings sticking with it, showing net gains

MANCHESTER, NH – Though the Manchester Central-Memorial co-op boys lacrosse team lost in heartbreaking fashion Monday, allowing a late one-goal lead to slip away and then falling in the final seconds, head coach Jordan D’Onofrio said his team is showing marked progress this season.

“From where we were four years ago, to where we are now, we’ve taken some really big steps, and it’s awesome to see, where we were used to getting blown out, and now we’re in these competitive games,” said D’Onofrio, following the 6-5 home setback to visiting Salem (2-4).

Blue Devils head coach Colby Larsen noted similar progress in the 2-4 Kings talent and effort this season.

“They played really hard, and that’s one of those things, that if you’re winning GBs (ground balls) and you’re possessing the ball, it’s going to be a game, and it all starts at the face-off X. I thought our face-off guy did a pretty good job, but its picking up the ground balls when they go down and Manchester was really gritty and did a great job,” said Larsen. “We had to dig deep for (the win).”

“I thought that was probably one of the best games we’ve played all year,” said D’Onofrio. “I think our defense did a really nice job. We’ve been really working on (avoiding) giving up the easy goals on the crease. We were able to force them to score from outside, and they have a heck of a player (Bennet Atkins), who made some good shots, but I was really happy with how our guys played.”

Atkins, Salem’s captain, scored four of Salem’s six goals, including the game-tying goal with three-and-a-half minutes remaining and the game-winner with just under 20 seconds left on the clock.

Still, after the Kings had a letdown game against Nashua North (1-7) last Tuesday, falling 7-4, D’Onofrio said he was really happy to see his players respond well on Monday.

“Our guys came out and played really great in all three phases, so you’ve just got to tip your hat to a good team,” he said. “You know, we were able to win some close ones earlier this year. We got nipped in one today, but we’re really young at some positions, so hopefully these guys can learn from this and improve as we go.”

Among those stepping up for Central-Memorial this season, junior Collin Beaulieu, who transitioned from short-stick middle to defense this season, has been a difference maker, said D’Onofrio.

“He’s been unbelievable. He wins almost every ground ball, he’s a leader on the defensive side and he’s just been terrific,” said his coach.

On the other side of the field, Talen Perron has had a similar impact on the attack.

“He’s really taken a step this year,” said D’Onofrio. “He’s been with us four years, as a senior, and he’s become more aggressive, he’s worked on his shot, and he’s the guy we lean on when we need to score. Both those guys have been great leaders for us.”

The Kings have a tough matchup today when they travel to Bedford High School to face the 6-1 Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m., and then they host 7-2 Exeter at 5 p.m. Monday before facing D-III Trinity (0-4) for a city clash at 7 p.m next Wednesday.

