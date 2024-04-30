Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 58

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.
Wednesday’s Weather
Today (May 1st): Some sunny breaks and cool. High 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Some clouds with a passing shower. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 69 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 47 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sunny breaks & cool. High 62 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday night: Lots of clouds & mild. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Cloudy and cool. High 57 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy. Low 42 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Periods of showers and cool. High 59 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some showers and drizzle. Low 45 Winds: S 5-10 mph
May Outlook
The outlook for May. Temperatures are likely above normal.
Precipitation has equal chances of beginning above or below normal.