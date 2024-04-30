Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 58

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.

Wednesday’s Weather

For May Day it will be cool with some sunny breaks with highs in the upper 50s.

weather graphic 2 27

5-Day Outlook, May 1-4

Today (May 1st): Some sunny breaks and cool. High 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Some clouds with a passing shower. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 69 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 47 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sunny breaks & cool. High 62 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday night: Lots of clouds & mild. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Cloudy and cool. High 57 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy. Low 42 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Periods of showers and cool. High 59 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some showers and drizzle. Low 45 Winds: S 5-10 mph

May Outlook

The outlook for May. Temperatures are likely above normal.

off14 temp scaled

Precipitation has equal chances of beginning above or below normal.

off14 prcp scaled

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The start of the first full week of May will have highs in the 70s.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PM

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts