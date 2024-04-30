Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, high of 58

5-Day Outlook, May 1-4

Today (May 1st): Some sunny breaks and cool. High 58 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Some clouds with a passing shower. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 69 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 47 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Friday: Some sunny breaks & cool. High 62 Winds: E 5-10 mph Friday night: Lots of clouds & mild. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Cloudy and cool. High 57 Winds: E 5-10 mph Saturday night: Cloudy. Low 42 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Sunday: Periods of showers and cool. High 59 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Some showers and drizzle. Low 45 Winds: S 5-10 mph

May Outlook

The outlook for May. Temperatures are likely above normal.

Precipitation has equal chances of beginning above or below normal.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The start of the first full week of May will have highs in the 70s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather