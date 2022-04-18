Sunday gunfire on Spruce Street under investigation

Monday, April 18, 2022Manchester NH Police DepartmentPolice & Fire0
Monday, April 18, 2022Manchester NH Police DepartmentPolice & Fire0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – On April 17, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the intersection of Maple and  Spruce Streets for a report of shots fired. 

The caller told police they heard multiple gunshots and their home had been hit. 

Police located several holes on 256 Spruce St. and multiple shell casings on the walkway leading into a  small parking lot. No one was injured and this incident is still under investigation. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You  may also call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

 

About this Author

manchester-police-department

Manchester NH Police Department

This press release was issued by Manchester, NH, Police Department.

Email

See all of this author's posts