Sunday gunfire on Spruce Street under investigation

MANCHESTER, NH – On April 17, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the intersection of Maple and Spruce Streets for a report of shots fired.

The caller told police they heard multiple gunshots and their home had been hit.

Police located several holes on 256 Spruce St. and multiple shell casings on the walkway leading into a small parking lot. No one was injured and this incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You may also call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.