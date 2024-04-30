Lead paint informational event on May 7

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A community information event about the danger of lead paint poison danger presented by the Manchester Public Health Department is coming up on May 7.

Lead poisoning can lead to childhood learning difficulty, delayed growth, serious health problems and even death.

The event, will be located at Parkside Middle School on 75 Parkside Ave., beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Pizza will be served and childcare can be obtained by calling 603-668-8250.

The event is co-sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Manchester and the Granite State Organizing Project.

