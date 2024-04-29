May 1 Planning Board: New Elm Street apartments, project extensions + more

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Wednesday, May 1 at 6 p.m. and the following applications will be heard. The meeting is being held a day earlier to avoid a scheduling conflict with the annual Taco Tour which will take place on Thursday, May 2. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22.

The agenda is available online.

S2024-004: 46 South Taylor Street, Residential One Family High-Density District, Ward 7

Applicant has submitted a subdivision application for the creation of a new lot (Lot 24B) of approximately 6,595 SF from the parent lot (Lot 24A), which will remain with approximately 5,521 SF.

SP2024-009: 959 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a change of use site plan application for the conversion of upper floors of the existing office building into 36 residential units, with commercial uses on the first floor. More details can be found in Carol Robidoux’s recent article.

SP2024-007: 1305 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for a 5-story, 37-unit apartment building with commercial uses on the first floor. More details can be found in Carol Robidoux’s recent article.

SP2024-008 & CU2024-005: 27 Myrtle Street, Urban Multifamily District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a site plan application accompanying SP2024-007 for a 32-space parking lot. Applicant has also submitted a conditional use permit application for a commercial parking lot.

S2024-005: 200 Brock Street, Residential One Family High Density District, Ward 10

Applicant has submitted a subdivision application for one new buildable lot (37A), of approximately 9,473 SF, from the parent parcel (Lot 37), which will remain with approximately 69,982 SF, with the existing structures to remain.

PDSP2022-002 Extension: Properties between Smyth Road and Radburn Street, Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 2

Applicant has submitted a request for an additional one-year extension of conditional approval, originally granted on June 16, 2022, for three apartment buildings with a total of 305 residential units.

SP2023-002 Extension: Property between Orange Street and Pearl Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a request for a one-year extension of conditional site plan approval, granted on April 20, 2023, for three, multi-level mixed-use buildings, with up to 366 residential units, 654 vehicle spaces in a parking garage, and approximately 3,000 SF of commercial space.

PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The following applications will be discussed during a limited business meeting:

S2024-003: 1415 Elm Street

SP2024-006: 25 Harrison Street

PDSP2022-002 Extension: Properties between Smyth Road and Radburn Street

SP2023-002 Extension: Property between Orange Street and Pearl Street

The Planning Board also met on Thursday, April 18 and the following application was decided. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.