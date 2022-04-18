Mother of Elijah Lewis indicted for first-degree murder and other crimes

Authorities held a news conference Oct. 23, 2021, in Abington, Mass., to announce the discovery of a body believed to be that of Elijah Lewis, 5, of Merrimack. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

CONCORD, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that Danielle Dauphinais, 35, has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with the murder of Elijah Lewis, 5, in Merrimack.

On April 15, 2022, the Hillsborough County Grand Jury – Southern District returned indictments charging Danielle Dauphinais with one count of first-degree murder for purposely causing the death of Elijah Lewis; one count of second-degree murder for causing the death of Elijah Lewis recklessly with extreme indifference to the value of human life; and three counts of tampering with witnesses.

Danielle Dauphinais continues to be held without bail. An arraignment will be scheduled in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Southern District in Nashua.

The charges and allegations set forth in the indictments are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

 

