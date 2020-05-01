May 2: Behold, the power of beer to connect through NH Brewers Association Virtual Beer Fest

Let’s face it we’re all going through tough times, feeling isolated and looking to reconnect. As craft beer fans and brewers we all miss each other and are doing our part to Keep NH Brewing. While it may be uncertain when we’ll get to share a beer in our taprooms again, we do know that the inherent power of beer has always been its unique ability to bring people together. Now it is just a matter of how…
Join the NH Brewers Association as we present our first Virtual beer festival. As you might have guessed this is a BYOB event with a twist, you bring the NH beers and we will bring the NH Brewers.
Click here to order your ticket or T-shirt, or to learn more.
Here’s how it works:
- Buy a ticket or a Keep NH Brewing T-shirt and your ticket is included (this is your donation)
- You’ll then be invited to the not-so-secret Keep NH Brewing newsletters and Facebook group, where we will send you links to the digital festival and happenings.
- Pick up some of your favorite NH beer to go, curbside or get it delivered! For locations, check out our Support Your Local NH Brewery list.
- Join us on social media – Facebook, YouTube, Zoom, Twitter and/or Instagram on Saturday, May 2, starting at 2 p.m. so we can drink beer together again (from a safe distance). We’ll have live stream chats with brewers, virtual tastings, brewery tours, trivia, music and more. Ticket holders will receive details and schedule of events in advance of festival gates opening.
- Stay home, crack open a beer, kick back and do all the festival-type things you normally would. Post photos, comments, and interact with the brewers and craft beer lovers using our hashtag, #KeepNHBrewing