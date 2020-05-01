May 2: Behold, the power of beer to connect through NH Brewers Association Virtual Beer Fest

Let’s face it we’re all going through tough times, feeling isolated and looking to reconnect. As craft beer fans and brewers we all miss each other and are doing our part to Keep NH Brewing. While it may be uncertain when we’ll get to share a beer in our taprooms again, we do know that the inherent power of beer has always been its unique ability to bring people together. Now it is just a matter of how…

Join the NH Brewers Association as we present our first Virtual beer festival. As you might have guessed this is a BYOB event with a twist, you bring the NH beers and we will bring the NH Brewers.

Click here to order your ticket or T-shirt, or to learn more.