Special delivery from China: Shipment of precious PPE cargo arrives in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH —Gov. Chris Sununu, Veterans Affairs (VA) Deputy Secretary Pam Powers, Dean Kamen, and members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation greeted a plane FedEx cargo plane carrying over 110,000 pounds of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) on the tarmac of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Thursday — the largest shipment delivered for New Hampshire to date.

“When VA Secretary Robert Wilkie reached out to me I knew this was a mission New Hampshire could take on,” said Sununu. “We owe those on the frontlines taking care of our veterans the protection they deserve. I give a lot of credit to Secretary Wilkie for leaving no stone unturned in his search for equipment, and I am honored that the State of New Hampshire could help VA hospitals across the country.”

The shipment included masks, gloves, gowns and coveralls.

“The Department of Veterans Affairs is proud to work with New Hampshire as part of our ongoing effort to ensure our hospitals have access to the equipment they need to take care of our nation’s Veterans,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “Governor Sununu and his team are demonstrating the spirit of service that should serve as an example to all Americans.”

The State of New Hampshire purchased the entire shipment of PPE and will be distributing supplies to the areas of greatest need across the state as part of its ongoing effort to respond to the COVID19 global pandemic. The State of New Hampshire secured this new shipment of PPE with the help of inventor Dean Kamen and others. Roughly 4.5 million masks on the plane will be sent to the VA for their distribution. The VA will reimburse the State of New Hampshire for the 4.5 million masks.