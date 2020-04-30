Nashua Transit bus slams into Milford daycare center

MILFORD, NH —A Nashua Transit bus with passengers slammed into the side of the Early Learning Center, a daycare on Elm Street in Milford Thursday at about 12:30 p.m. after the driver may have suffered a medical emergency. The bus veered off the road before striking the daycare, which was occupied with a small number of children and adults.

According to Milford Police Captain Craig Frye the driver and one passenger on the bus were injured and taken for treatment to a Nashua hospital. A second passenger refused medical treatment.

Milford Fire Chief Ken Flaherty said the daycare was occupied with children and adults just a few feet from where the concrete foundation fell into the building. He said that approximately five children had just gone down for a nap when the incident happened. Previous to the nap they were having lunch in the same area where the bus came through.

He said that if the coronavirus was not affecting occupancy at the daycare there could have been many children at risk of injury due to the nature of the crash.

The daycare suffered major structural damage and the bus was towed from the scene.

The bus will be inspected for mechanical issues and the dashcam video will be reviewed by investigators