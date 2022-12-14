Mark Twain Prize to be awarded to Adam Sandler

Over the past 30 years Adam Sandler has enjoyed success as a comedian, actor, writer, producer, and musician. His films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and include box office hits such as Grown Ups, Big Daddy, The Longest Yard, The Waterboy, and Hotel T. His films on Netflix are some of the most watched films on the streamer, including Murder Mystery, The Meyerowitz Stories, and Hubie Halloween, among many others.

Hustle, Sandler’s latest Netflix film has been called by some, the greatest sports film ever, and he has already been awarded a Gotham Award for his work as Stanley Sugerman. His role as Howard Ratner in the Safdie Bros’ critically acclaimed film Uncut Gems garnered Sandler several nominations and awards including winning the National Board of Review and the Independent Spirit Award.

Sandler’s work has been recognized over the years with several awards including nine People’s Choice Awards, five MTV Movie Awards, and ten Kids Choice Awards. He has also been nominated for a Golden Globe® Award, four Emmy® Awards, and three Grammy® Awards for his multiple comedy albums which have gone multi-platinum and collectively sold more than six million copies.

Sandler continues to work on music and in 2016 returned to touring and completed two sold-out comedy tours Here Comes the Funny and 100% Fresher, the latter was also filmed for his Netflix special Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh. He is currently on the road again, touring all over the country.