Mark Twain Prize to be awarded to Adam Sandler

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will present the 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to Adam Sandler.
The Prize, which is named to honor one of the world’s greatest humorists will be awarded to Sandler at a gala performance featuring some of the biggest names in comedy at the Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023.
The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain. As a social commentator, satirist, and creator of characters, Clemens was a fearless observer of society, who startled many while delighting and informing many more with his uncompromising perspective on social injustice and personal folly.
“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on SNL,” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter about this year’s recipient. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing. I am looking forward to a laughter-filled evening like no other as we celebrate his career at a ceremony that is sure to bring together the best in comedy.”
As a recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Sandler will receive a copy of an 1884 bronze portrait bust of Mark Twain sculpted by Karl Gerhardt (1853–1940).
Needs No Introduction
Over the past 30 years Adam Sandler has enjoyed success as a comedian, actor, writer, producer, and musician. His films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and include box office hits such as Grown Ups, Big Daddy, The Longest Yard, The Waterboy, and Hotel T. His films on Netflix are some of the most watched films on the streamer, including Murder Mystery, The Meyerowitz Stories, and Hubie Halloween, among many others.
Hustle, Sandler’s latest Netflix film has been called by some, the greatest sports film ever, and he has already been awarded a Gotham Award for his work as Stanley Sugerman. His role as Howard Ratner in the Safdie Bros’ critically acclaimed film Uncut Gems garnered Sandler several nominations and awards including winning the National Board of Review and the Independent Spirit Award.
Sandler’s work has been recognized over the years with several awards including nine People’s Choice Awards, five MTV Movie Awards, and ten Kids Choice Awards. He has also been nominated for a Golden Globe® Award, four Emmy® Awards, and three Grammy® Awards for his multiple comedy albums which have gone multi-platinum and collectively sold more than six million copies.
Sandler continues to work on music and in 2016 returned to touring and completed two sold-out comedy tours Here Comes the Funny and 100% Fresher, the latter was also filmed for his Netflix special Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh. He is currently on the road again, touring all over the country.