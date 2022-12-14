Manchester School District narrows field to 3 firms to help ‘transform our schools’

MANCHESTER, NH – Three architectural and engineering firms have been invited to submit proposals to assist Manchester School District with the long-term facilities planning process.

Last month, the District released a “request for qualifications,” an additional step in the procurement process to ensure that potential bidders are qualified. The Board of School Committee approved moving forward with the three qualified firms on Monday night, and those firms must submit proposals by January 3.

“The members of the Finance and Facilities Committee met over the last two weeks to review the initial submissions, and there was genuine excitement because the next steps are coming into focus,” said Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis. “We’ve been talking about this work for so long, but we’re a step closer to identifying the team that will help us truly transform our schools.”

The request for proposals follows the Board of School Committee’s adoption of a “3-4-12 model” – three high schools, four middle schools and 12 elementary schools. That model is supported by information gathered through previous studies and informed by community feedback gathered through a series of forums held late last year. The selected firm will help the District take the next steps toward making that “3-4-12 model” a reality.

The Finance and Facilities Committee will open the bids at 9:30 a.m. on January 5 at the District Office at 20 Hecker Street. This will be open to the public. You can read the full request for proposals at https://finance.mansd.org/ request-for-proposals.