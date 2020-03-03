March Newsletter: What’s new with Manchester Parks & Rec

The following are highlights from February brought to you by Manchester Parks and Recreation Department.

CLEM LEMIRE TOURNAMENT IS ALMOST HERE!

The Clem Lemire Tournament will be held at the JFK Coliseum and the West Side Arena starting March 13. The tournament is named after long time Parks Superintendent Clem Lemire and promotes recreational hockey with teams from schools throughout the city. We are excited to be continuing this great tradition that was started in the late 1970s.

SATURDAY BASKETBALL

There are 2 weeks left of Saturday Basketball. As always children from the Manchester Schools ages 7-17 are welcome to attend the Saturday Basketball Program. It is a great opportunity to practice skills and play pick-up games. For more information email ebukowski@manchesternh.gov

Age breakdown:

7-8 years old: 9 -10:30 a.m.

9-10 years old: 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

11-12 years old: 1 – 2:30 p.m.

13-17 years old: 2:30 – 4 p.m.

WINTERFEST 2020

It was another successful week of Winterfest programs. We had a great turnout for the 3v3 tournament at Beech St School. We want to thank the Office of Youth Services who assisted us and our host school Beech Street.

The production of “The Prince and the Pauper” got rave reviews! Kudos to Scott and Makenzie from Children’s Stage Adventures for their amazing tutelage with the group of young actors. Thank you to McLaughlin Middle School for hosting our program for the week. We are already looking forward to next year!

LIFEGUARDS NEEDED FOR THE POOLS

Lifeguards are in short supply. Now is the time to start planning to become certified as a lifeguard. Lifeguard courses are regularly offered by Swim NH at the SNHU pool in Hooksett. Please contact us for more information about employment at Manchester city pools. Email jhorvath@manchesternh.gov.

AROUND THE PARKS



Underground Repairs at Manchester Little League Field in Precourt Park

Repairs at Cal Ripken field in Steven’s Park

Removing snow in Gill Stadium, prepping for early spring usage.

Skating on Dorrs Pond Feb. 22-23