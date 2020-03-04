Super Tuesday Results: Biden momentum continues as Bloomberg bows out

Super Tuesday eventually becomes Who Won Wednesday, and there are enough votes counted to do some Wednesday-morning political quarterbacking (if that’s even a thing.)

Joe Biden’s campaign has been revived after lackluster performances in Iowa and New Hampshire. He picked up some South Carolina go-juice and has been flying high ever since. And Michael Bloomberg took the hint, suspending his campaign Wednesday, vowing to continue his quest to beat Donald Trump by supporting Biden.

Sen. Bernie Sanders had some decisive wins, but he still trails in delegates.

Mike Bloomberg may have bought his way into the election but money can’t buy you a win, or so it seems.

And Sen. Elizabeth Warren is hanging in there, but she failed to take her home state of Massachusetts or her hometown state of Oklahoma. So…