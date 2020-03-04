Super Tuesday Results: Biden momentum continues as Bloomberg bows out

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 Carol Robidoux Politics 0
What started in South Carolina as a shift in momentum has pushed Biden to the top of the heap, following Super Tuesday. Cartoon/Peter Noonan

Super Tuesday eventually becomes Who Won Wednesday, and there are enough votes counted to do some Wednesday-morning political quarterbacking (if that’s even a thing.)

Joe Biden’s campaign has been revived after lackluster performances in Iowa and New Hampshire. He picked up some South Carolina go-juice and has been flying high ever since. And Michael Bloomberg took the hint, suspending his campaign Wednesday, vowing to continue his quest to beat Donald Trump by supporting Biden.

Sen. Bernie Sanders had some decisive wins, but he still trails in delegates.

Mike Bloomberg may have bought his way into the election but money can’t buy you a win, or so it seems.

And Sen. Elizabeth Warren is hanging in there, but she failed to take her home state of Massachusetts or her hometown state of Oklahoma. So…

The nominee needs 1,991 delegates to make it to the finish line. So far Biden leads with 453 delegates; Sanders has 382; Warren has 55; Bloomberg has 44.
Below are the state-by-state results as of 7 a.m. on March 4.

Alabama

97% reporting

Joe Biden won

52 delegates available

Votes
Candidate Delegates Percent Count
Joe Biden
 40 63.2% 286,630
Bernie Sanders
 7 16.6% 75,326
Michael Bloomberg
 1 11.6% 52,844
Elizabeth Warren
 0 5.8% 26,125

Arkansas

100% reporting

Joe Biden won

 31 delegates available

Votes
Candidate Delegates Percent Count
Joe Biden
 16 40.5% 92,584
Bernie Sanders
 8 22.4% 51,117
Michael Bloomberg
 4 16.7% 38,212
Elizabeth Warren
 0 10% 22,860

California

75% reporting

Bernie Sanders won

 415 delegates available

Votes
Candidate Delegates Percent Count
Bernie Sanders
 72 32.8% 896,779
Joe Biden
 21 24% 654,487
Michael Bloomberg
 8 15% 408,480
Elizabeth Warren
 7 12.2% 331,938

Colorado

69% reporting

Bernie Sanders won

66 delegates available

Votes
Candidate Delegates Percent Count
Bernie Sanders
 20 36.2% 273,044
Joe Biden
 9 23.2% 175,278
Michael Bloomberg
 9 20.9% 157,592
Elizabeth Warren
 1 17.2% 130,126

Maine

81% reporting

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in a virtual tie

24 delegates available

Joe Biden
 8 33.9% 61,795
Bernie Sanders
 8 33.1% 60,450
Elizabeth Warren
 2 16% 29,106
Michael Bloomberg
 0 11.9% 21,676

Massachusetts

91% reporting

Joe Biden won

91 delegates available

Votes
Candidate Delegates Percent Count
Joe Biden
 34 33.7% 425,543
Bernie Sanders
 26 26.6% 336,187
Elizabeth Warren
 17 21.2% 268,337
Michael Bloomberg
 0 11.7% 148,514

 

Minnesota

100% reporting

Joe Biden won

75 delegates available

Votes
Candidate Delegates Percent Count
Joe Biden
 38 38.6% 287,426
Bernie Sanders
 26 29.9% 222,527
Elizabeth Warren
 10 15.4% 114,759
Michael Bloomberg
 0 8.3% 62,058

North Carolina

100% reporting

Joe Biden won

110 delegates available

Votes
Candidate Delegates Percent Count
Joe Biden
 56 43% 568,581
26 24.1% 318,872
Michael Bloomberg
 2 13% 171,823
Elizabeth Warren
 1 10.5% 138,502

Oklahoma

100% reporting

Joe Biden won

37 delegates available

Votes
Candidate Delegates Percent Count
Joe Biden
 21 38.7% 117,552
Bernie Sanders
 13 25.4% 77,302
Michael Bloomberg
 3 13.9% 42,243
Elizabeth Warren
 0 13.4% 40,676

Tennessee

98% reporting

Joe Biden won

64 delegates available

Votes
Candidate Delegates Percent Count
Joe Biden
 28 41.5% 202,473
Bernie Sanders
 15 24.7% 120,636
Michael Bloomberg
 7 15.9% 77,417
Elizabeth Warren
 1 10.1% 49,115

Texas

92% reporting

Joe Biden won

 228 delegates available

Votes
Candidate Delegates Percent Count
Joe Biden
 56 33.6% 656,568
Bernie Sanders
 50 30% 585,036
Michael Bloomberg
 4 14.7% 287,628
Elizabeth Warren
 0 11.6% 226,611

Utah

71% reporting

Bernie Sanders won

29 delegates available

Votes
Candidate Delegates Percent Count
Bernie Sanders
 9 34.6% 60,612
Michael Bloomberg
 2 16.9% 29,561
Joe Biden
 1 17.1% 30,002
Elizabeth Warren
 0 15.4% 26,904

Vermont

 100% reporting

Bernie Sanders won

16 delegates available

Votes
Candidate Delegates Percent Count
Bernie Sanders
 11 50.7% 79,980
Joe Biden
 5 22% 34,734
Elizabeth Warren
 0 12.6% 19,816
Michael Bloomberg
 0 9.4% 14,843

Virginia

100% reporting

Joe Biden won

99 delegates available

Votes
Candidate Delegates Percent Count
Joe Biden
 66 53.3% 705,834
Bernie Sanders
 31 23.1% 305,922
Elizabeth Warren
 2 10.8% 142,568
Michael Bloomberg
 0 9.7% 127,980

 

