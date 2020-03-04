Super Tuesday Results: Biden momentum continues as Bloomberg bows out

Super Tuesday eventually becomes Who Won Wednesday, and there are enough votes counted to do some Wednesday-morning political quarterbacking (if that’s even a thing.)
Joe Biden’s campaign has been revived after lackluster performances in Iowa and New Hampshire. He picked up some South Carolina go-juice and has been flying high ever since. And Michael Bloomberg took the hint, suspending his campaign Wednesday, vowing to continue his quest to beat Donald Trump by supporting Biden.
Sen. Bernie Sanders had some decisive wins, but he still trails in delegates.
Mike Bloomberg may have bought his way into the election but money can’t buy you a win, or so it seems.
And Sen. Elizabeth Warren is hanging in there, but she failed to take her home state of Massachusetts or her hometown state of Oklahoma. So…
Alabama
97% reporting
Joe Biden won
52 delegates available
|Votes
|Candidate
|Delegates
|Percent
|Count
|
Joe Biden
|40
|63.2%
|286,630
|
Bernie Sanders
|7
|16.6%
|75,326
|
Michael Bloomberg
|1
|11.6%
|52,844
|
Elizabeth Warren
|0
|5.8%
|26,125
Arkansas
100% reporting
Joe Biden won
31 delegates available
|Votes
|Candidate
|Delegates
|Percent
|Count
|
Joe Biden
|16
|40.5%
|92,584
|
Bernie Sanders
|8
|22.4%
|51,117
|
Michael Bloomberg
|4
|16.7%
|38,212
|
Elizabeth Warren
|0
|10%
|22,860
California
75% reporting
Bernie Sanders won
415 delegates available
|Votes
|Candidate
|Delegates
|Percent
|Count
|
Bernie Sanders
|72
|32.8%
|896,779
|
Joe Biden
|21
|24%
|654,487
|
Michael Bloomberg
|8
|15%
|408,480
|
Elizabeth Warren
|7
|12.2%
|331,938
Colorado
69% reporting
Bernie Sanders won
66 delegates available
|Votes
|Candidate
|Delegates
|Percent
|Count
|
Bernie Sanders
|20
|36.2%
|273,044
|
Joe Biden
|9
|23.2%
|175,278
|
Michael Bloomberg
|9
|20.9%
|157,592
|
Elizabeth Warren
|1
|17.2%
|130,126
Maine
81% reporting
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in a virtual tie
24 delegates available
|
Joe Biden
|8
|33.9%
|61,795
|
Bernie Sanders
|8
|33.1%
|60,450
|
Elizabeth Warren
|2
|16%
|29,106
|
Michael Bloomberg
|0
|11.9%
|21,676
Massachusetts
91% reporting
Joe Biden won
91 delegates available
|Votes
|Candidate
|Delegates
|Percent
|Count
|
Joe Biden
|34
|33.7%
|425,543
|
Bernie Sanders
|26
|26.6%
|336,187
|
Elizabeth Warren
|17
|21.2%
|268,337
|
Michael Bloomberg
|0
|11.7%
|148,514
Minnesota
100% reporting
Joe Biden won
75 delegates available
|Votes
|Candidate
|Delegates
|Percent
|Count
|
Joe Biden
|38
|38.6%
|287,426
|
Bernie Sanders
|26
|29.9%
|222,527
|
Elizabeth Warren
|10
|15.4%
|114,759
|
Michael Bloomberg
|0
|8.3%
|62,058
North Carolina
100% reporting
Joe Biden won
110 delegates available
|Votes
|Candidate
|Delegates
|Percent
|Count
|
Joe Biden
|56
|43%
|568,581
|
|26
|24.1%
|318,872
|
Michael Bloomberg
|2
|13%
|171,823
|
Elizabeth Warren
|1
|10.5%
|138,502
Oklahoma
100% reporting
Joe Biden won
37 delegates available
|Votes
|Candidate
|Delegates
|Percent
|Count
|
Joe Biden
|21
|38.7%
|117,552
|
Bernie Sanders
|13
|25.4%
|77,302
|
Michael Bloomberg
|3
|13.9%
|42,243
|
Elizabeth Warren
|0
|13.4%
|40,676
Tennessee
98% reporting
Joe Biden won
64 delegates available
|Votes
|Candidate
|Delegates
|Percent
|Count
|
Joe Biden
|28
|41.5%
|202,473
|
Bernie Sanders
|15
|24.7%
|120,636
|
Michael Bloomberg
|7
|15.9%
|77,417
|
Elizabeth Warren
|1
|10.1%
|49,115
Texas
92% reporting
Joe Biden won
228 delegates available
|Votes
|Candidate
|Delegates
|Percent
|Count
|
Joe Biden
|56
|33.6%
|656,568
|
Bernie Sanders
|50
|30%
|585,036
|
Michael Bloomberg
|4
|14.7%
|287,628
|
Elizabeth Warren
|0
|11.6%
|226,611
Utah
71% reporting
Bernie Sanders won
29 delegates available
|Votes
|Candidate
|Delegates
|Percent
|Count
|
Bernie Sanders
|9
|34.6%
|60,612
|
Michael Bloomberg
|2
|16.9%
|29,561
|
Joe Biden
|1
|17.1%
|30,002
|
Elizabeth Warren
|0
|15.4%
|26,904
Vermont
100% reporting
Bernie Sanders won
16 delegates available
|Votes
|Candidate
|Delegates
|Percent
|Count
|
Bernie Sanders
|11
|50.7%
|79,980
|
Joe Biden
|5
|22%
|34,734
|
Elizabeth Warren
|0
|12.6%
|19,816
|
Michael Bloomberg
|0
|9.4%
|14,843
Virginia
100% reporting
Joe Biden won
99 delegates available
|Votes
|Candidate
|Delegates
|Percent
|Count
|
Joe Biden
|66
|53.3%
|705,834
|
Bernie Sanders
|31
|23.1%
|305,922
|
Elizabeth Warren
|2
|10.8%
|142,568
|
Michael Bloomberg
|0
|9.7%
|127,980