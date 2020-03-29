March 29 COVID-19 update: 44 new positive results with 7 in Manchester; a third death confirmed

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday the NH DHHS announced 44 new positive test results for COVID-19, and a third death related to the disease.

There have now been 258 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.

The new cases are 25 adult females and 19 adult males. The new cases reside in Rockingham (14), Strafford (5), Merrimack (4), Carroll (2), Grafton (2), Hillsborough other than Manchester and Nashua (1), Cheshire (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and the cities of Nashua (7) and Manchester (7). Twenty-one of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all of counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Five of the new cases were hospitalized for their illness; thus far, 39 patients of the 258 positive cases (15 percent) have been hospitalized.

DHHS has also announced the third death related to COVID-19. The deceased was a female resident of Rockingham County who was over 60 years old with underlying health issues. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased.

Summary

NH Persons with COVID-191 258 Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 3 (1%) Hospitalizations 39 (15%) Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories2 4,994 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 3,103 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 144 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,050

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.