Mayor Craig’s daughter tests positive for COVID-19 after traveling abroad

A message below from Mayor Joyce Craig, issued March 29:

“Yesterday, I received news that my daughter Sarah tested positive for COVID-19.

Upon arriving home from studying abroad in London, she self-quarantined as per CDC guidelines for international travelers.

Last Sunday, we learned that one of her friends from abroad tested positive for COVID-19. The next day, both Sarah and I were tested, at the recommendation of medical professionals, because of my interaction with the community and extensive time at the Emergency Operations Center. My test came back negative; her’s was positive.

At this time, no one in my family is experiencing symptoms, and we are taking all necessary precautions and monitoring our health closely.

This is an important reminder that people all ages can get this virus, and that many people carrying COVID-19 may be asymptomatic. Nobody is safe from COVID-19, which is why it’s important that people stay home.

I’d like to thank the Manchester Public Health Department, Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Health Systems, and the Manchester Emergency Operations Center team for continuing to provide guidance to my family, and families across our city, who are dealing with the unknowns associated with COVID-19.

This pandemic is a threat to our community, and it is upon all of us to do our part to flatten the curve. I strongly encourage everyone to stay home and only leave when absolutely necessary.”