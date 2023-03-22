March 24: Higher Ed Basic Needs Summit on state’s response to young adult homelessness

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, in collaboration with the State’s three Continuums of Care as established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will participate in the Higher Education Basic Needs Summit on Friday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU).

Held in partnership with the Youth Success Project, Greater Nashua United Way, Campus Compact for NH, and SNHU, the event will provide an opportunity to bring together New Hampshire’s colleges and universities as part of the State’s response to youth and young adult homelessness.

State and local leaders will provide remarks, and youth and young adults will share their individual experiences and provide valuable insight into how communities can prevent and end youth homelessness.

Higher Education Basic Needs Summit

Friday, March 24, 2023

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Southern New Hampshire University

Dining Center Banquet Hall

2500 North River Road, Manchester, NH

Coordinated Community Plan to prevent and end youth and young adult homelessness