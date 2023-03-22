Police investigating thousands of dollars in damage to headstones at Merrill Cemetery

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
Merrill Cemetery is located near the Mall of New Hampshire. File Photo

MANCHESTER, NHManchester Police are investigating thousands of dollars worth of damage to more than  a dozen gravestones belonging to the City of Manchester Merrill Cemetery on Merrill  Road. 

Some headstones were knocked down, some shattered, and others covered in gold paint. The damages are estimated at approximately $20,000. 

Anyone with information about this incident should call Manchester Police at 603-668- 8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624- 4040.

