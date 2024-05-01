May 2-5 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC:

THURSDAY, MAY 2

Bella Perrotta / T-Bones (Hudson) / 5pm

Casey Roop / T-Bones (Concord) / 5pm

Johnny Angel / T-Bones (Bedford) / 5pm

Ralph Allen / T-Bones (Salem) / 5pm

Dani Sven / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Bedford) / 5pm

Jodee Frawlee / Copper Door (Salem) / 5pm

Dave Clark / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Rebecca Turmel / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Sean Coleman / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Chris Perkins / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

D-Comp / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Jonny Friday Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Garrett Smith / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 7pm

Donaher / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, MAY 3

Dalton Sayball / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Ked Budka / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Swipe Right Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm – SATURDAY AS WELL

Tom Boisse / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Jonathan Stephen Brought / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Andrea Paquin / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Dancing Madly Backwards / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Rumboat / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

J-Lo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Frank Morey / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Gnarley Sacs / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, MAY 4

Upright Dogs / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Scott Solsy / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Justin Federico / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Two Drink Minimum / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Scott King / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Amanda Dane Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Eric Grant Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Keep Flying, Everyway, Waiver, Donaher / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

BJ Magoon & Driving Sideways / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Hell on Heels / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, MAY 5

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Casey Roop / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 12pm

Johnny Angel / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 12pm

Stephen DeCuire / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 1pm

Brooks Young / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 3:30pm

Richard Wallace / Shorty’s (Manchester) 3:30pm

Another Shot / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Ralph Allen / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Chuck Alaimo Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Freddie Catalfo / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 7pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, MAY 2nd

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY / Stockbridge Theatre (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

From FROZEN to PHANTOM to WICKED, this all-new fall-down funny, satirical roast of Broadway’s biggest shows and brightest stars features outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart and madcap impressions by a stellar cast! It’s never been more fun poking fun at your favorite musicals and stars! A New York sensation for 35 years, a talented cast of comic chameleons throw out pointed parodies at a dizzying pace. Whether you are a seasoned theatregoer or new to it all, the Tony Award-winning Forbidden Broadway is your one-stop ticket to non-stop laughs: a hip and fresh view of theatre’s tried and true that will leave you begging for more! www.stockbridgetheatre.showare.com or (603)437-5200

KEVIN NEALON / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Kevin Nealon is an Emmy and SAG-nominated actor and comedian who sets himself apart from other comedic performers with his unique sense of humor, dry wit and likable demeanor. Nealon is best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live and received critical acclaim for his role in the hit Showtime series Weeds. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FRIDAY, MAY 3rd

SUSAN WERNER / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Over the course of her twenty-five-year career, Susan Werner has earned a reputation as “one of the most innovative songwriters working today” (Chicago Tribune). With formidable chops on guitar and piano, along with a graduate degree in voice performance, her shows are a one-woman master class in musicianship. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

ZACH NUGENT’S DEAD SET / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Led by the incomparable Zach Nugent, Dead Set’s uncanny ability to channel the spirit of Jerry Garcia is nothing short of astounding. Nugent’s virtuosic guitar work captures Garcia’s essence, enchanting audiences with spellbinding solos and breathtaking improvisations. The band’s tight-knit chemistry and unwavering dedication ensure that every note resonates with the same magic that made the Grateful Dead legendary. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

BEAUTIFUL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through May 12 – DIRECT/x

Before she was hitmaker Carole King, she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, MAY 4th

PANORAMA – TRIBUTE TO THE CARS / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Relive the Magic of THE CARS, one of the most iconic bands of the 1970’s and 80’s. Panorama is five talented musicians from the Boston metro area dedicated to skillfully recreating the arrangements of the CARS music with passion and accuracy, performing with a multi-media video show that transports you back to a time when spinning LPs ruled the airwaves and new wave rock music shook the concert halls. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

HERE COME THE MUMMIES / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Here Come the Mummies is an eight-piece funk-rock band of 5000 year-old Egyptian Mummies with a one-track mind. Their “Terrifying Funk from Beyond the Grave” is sure to get you into them (and possibly vice versa). Some say they were cursed after deflowering a great Pharaoh’s daughter. Others claim they are reincarnated Grammy-Winning studio musicians. Regardless, HCTM’s mysterious personas, cunning song-craft, and unrelenting live show will bend your brain, and melt your face. Get ready! Here Come The Mummies. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

LIVINGSTON TAYLOR / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Livingston Taylor picked up his first guitar at the age of 13, beginning a 40-year career that has encompassed performance, songwriting and teaching. Livingston recorded his first record at the age of 18 and has continued to create well crafted, introspective, and original songs that have earned him listeners worldwide. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

THE KRUGER BROTHERS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Since their formal introduction to American audiences in 1997, The Kruger Brothers’ remarkable discipline, creativity and their ability to infuse classical music into folk music has resulted in a unique sound that has made them a fixture within the world of acoustic music. Their original music is crafted around their discerning taste, and the result is unpretentious, cultivated, and delightfully fresh. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, MAY 5th

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Grammy Award winning duo Rodrigo y Gabriela grew up on an eclectic mix of classic rock, heavy metal and flamenco, a rare alchemy of influences that still informs their work today. As they developed their distinct breed of guitar music, Rodrigo y Gabriela quickly gained recognition for their extraordinary live show and made their full-length debut with 2002’s re-Foc. Along with turning out 8 additional acclaimed and kaleidoscopic albums over the years. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

NH GAY MEN’S CHORUS – PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 3pm – DIRECT/x www.nhgm.com / www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

UPCOMING EVENTS

LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / May 10-12 – DIRECT/x

Les Misérables is the world’s longest running musical — a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo’s novel and featuring one of the most memorable scores of all time. The multi-award-winning Les Misérables is as groundbreaking today as it was when it first premiered in London in 1985. Featuring updated orchestrations based on the Tony-nominated 2014 Broadway revival, this author-approved edition has been abridged to a running time of just over two hours while beautifully maintaining the integrity of this musical masterpiece. Presented by The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

