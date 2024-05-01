The Weekender, May 2-5: Taco Tour, Farm and Forest Expo, Children’s Planting Activity and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – May is officially here! What are you doing to get out of the house and enjoy the Spring weather?

Multi-Day Events

April 27 – May 5

Baby Animals: Heritage Breeds at the Banke, Portsmouth NH – This is a great chance to learn about domestic livestock from the 17th century to present day on coastal New England farms. Unfortunately, petting is not permitted however visitors will get the chance to learn more about heritage breeds, characteristics and more. There will be a handful of demonstrations which are also included in the event ticket. This is a great chance to learn about domestic livestock from the 17th century to present day on coastal New England farms. Unfortunately, petting is not permitted however visitors will get the chance to learn more about heritage breeds,characteristics and more. There will be a handful of demonstrations which are also included in the event ticket. Check here for hours and how to purchase your tickets , this event is rain or shine!

May 3 – 4

May 2

Taco Tour, Manchester NH – The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce is hosting Taco Tour in downtown Manchester again this year! This event is expecting thousands of people to make their way to Manchester to experience a wide variety of $3 tacos. Check out here for more information such as where to park, as well as study the Taco Tour map!

May 4

Children’s Planting Activity, Hooksett NH – LaValley Farms is hosting a free event with a self guided children’s planting activity. You can plant a beautiful patio to take home and grow throughout the season. All supplies will be provided and there should be plenty for everyone. This event runs from 10AM to 2PM.

New Hampshire Day, Holderness NH – Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is offering $5 admission to the live animal exhibit trail for New Hampshire residents thanks to two generous sponsors. New Hampshire residents must provide proof of residency at time of admission. Advanced purchased tickets are required so make sure to purchase your tickets here!

Here Come the Mummies, Nashua NH – Here Comes the Mummies is a 8-piece funk rock band that will be playing at the Nashua Center for the Arts from 8 until 10PM. This band has played with numerous artists and shows all across North America. This is a general admission, open floor show and you can purchase your tickets here!

