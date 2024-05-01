Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny with a passing shower, high of 71

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.