Thursday's weather: Partly sunny with a passing shower, high of 71

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Today will be warmer with some sun and clouds with a passing shower in a few spots with a high of around 70.

5-Day Outlook, May 2-5

Today: Warmer with some sun & clouds with a passing shower in spots. High 71 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 47 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sunny breaks & cool. High 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Lots of clouds & mild. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Cloudy and cool. High 61 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy with a few showers late. Low 42 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Periods of showers and cool. High 59 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some showers and drizzle. Low 47 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 50 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

May Outlook

Temperatures are likely above normal.

Precipitation has equal chances of beginning above or below normal.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The start of the first full week of May will have highs in the 70s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

