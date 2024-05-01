Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny with a passing shower, high of 71

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Thursday’s Weather
Today: Warmer with some sun & clouds with a passing shower in spots. High 71 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 47 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sunny breaks & cool. High 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Lots of clouds & mild. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Cloudy and cool. High 61 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy with a few showers late. Low 42 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Periods of showers and cool. High 59 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some showers and drizzle. Low 47 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 50 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
May Outlook
Temperatures are likely above normal.
Precipitation has equal chances of beginning above or below normal.