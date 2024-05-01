Planning board appears positive on proposed housing

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A set of upcoming additions to the city’s residential landscape appear poised to get the green light after their public hearings at the Manchester Planning Board on Wednesday night.

Held a day earlier than usual due to Thursday’s Taco Tour, the board received a pair of site plan applications on Elm Street that are projected to create 73 new combined units.

The first, 959 Elm St. is also known as the Dunlap Building and is currently home to the Taj India and Campo Enoteca restaurants on its first floor. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the upper floors of the building were home to offices that have not returned. Following questions about parking, bike racks, fire exits and delivery loading areas, several positive comments were given about the proposal, such as those from Pat Mills.

Better known as the owner of the Bonfire bar across the street from the Dunlap Building, Mills quickly addressed that none of the concerns posed by the board were problems with his property and even though he did not know the applicant, he enthusiastically supported their proposal, joking that if they wanted to make the building 75 stories higher, they should be allowed to do so, believing that removing vacancies downtown such as this one will help nearby businesses such as his.

“Let’s get people in there, we need people downtown, this is simple. Let’s fill these buildings,” he said.

The building received a 79-E approval from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently, and this application will likely receive a decision at the Planning Board’s next meeting on May 16.

Afterward, the Planning Board also heard a site plan proposal that would transform a parking lot at the corner of Elm Street and Myrtle Street, officially 1305 Elm St., into a five-story building with commercial uses on its first floor and 37 one-bedroom and studio apartments on its other floors. A connected site plan request and conditional use permit that also came before the board would transform a single-family home at 27 Myrtle St., behind the proposed new building at 1305 Elm St., into a 32-space parking garage.

The building received relief from the Zoning Board of Adjustment last fall and representatives of the applicant told the board on Wednesday night that they seek to combine the two lots with North Church Street running through the middle of the new combined lot.

While this hearing was not closed, it also received positive public comments from individuals such as Brittany Ping, who attended the meeting as a Manchester resident excited to see new housing and as a managing agent of Derryfield Holdings LLC, owner of a building adjacent to 1305 Elm St.

“I’m excited to see these opportunities for Elm Street, we’re talking about bringing in 73 new units, and that means 73 more people can find new homes in downtown Manchester,” she said.

Ping was also excited for smaller applications that appeared to have a positive public hearing, such as a subdivision on Brock Street.

“Manchester is really at the forefront where we can look at our residential zones, our truly residential areas and say ‘where are the opportunities to put in not necessarily increased density just to increase density, but see where we can find underutilized space?’”, said Ping. “(the Brock Street application) is going to improve upon the usage of an existing multi-family plan by adding another single family, and I think proposals like that create the different types of housing we need to see more of in Manchester.”

The board also approved extensions for two large residential developments that have received approval in the past but have hit delays: Wellington Heights and the Pearl.

At Wellington Heights, approximately 80 lots located between Smyth Road and Radburn Street that would hold 305 new residential units, an additional one-year extension of the conditional approval was granted to allow for additional time for what was referred to as administrative issues that still need to be resolved.

Meanwhile the Pearl, a proposed housing complex and public parking garage that would hold 366 residential units and 654 vehicle spaces, located at the current site of the Pearl Street municipal parking lot, required a one-year conditional site plan approval extension due to delays related to the financial implications of construction.

Jane Haigh of the Manchester Housing Alliance expressed her frustration with the delays regarding the Pearl, comparing the lack of action to construction on similar buildings in Nashua.

“For two years, they promised us they were going to use the site for affordable housing, and now the whole deal seems to be hung up on the parking,” said Haigh. “We would like to have action on housing, not the cars.”