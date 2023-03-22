Man charged with first-degree assault after 2-month-old suffers head trauma and bruising

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with first-degree assault of an infant, who suffered serious injuries earlier this month.

On March 7, 2023, Manchester Police responded to a Conant Street address for a report of an unresponsive 2-month-old baby girl.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where it was determined that she had suffered head trauma and bruising. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was transferred to Boston Hospital for further treatment.

Through the investigation, police established probable cause to issue a warrant for Tommie Johnson, 19, who is known to the child. Johnson was arrested Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and charged with first-degree assault.

Johnson’s bail was set at $10,000 cash or surety, and a court hearing is yet to be determined.