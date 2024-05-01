May 18: It’s time to Walk to Cure Arthritis

MANCHESTER, NH – The Arthritis Foundation will hold its flagship fundraising event, Walk to Cure Arthritis, on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Delta Dental Stadium. Funds raised through donations to the 5K charity walk will support the Foundation’s ability to fund scientific research and continue to provide local services and resources to the arthritis community in New Hampshire and beyond.

Walk to Cure Arthritis celebrates the community of arthritis patients of all ages, their caregivers and everyone in the movement to conquer the disease.

“Arthritis is the No. 1 cause of disability in the United States. In New Hampshire, 24% of the adult population lives with doctor-diagnosed arthritis,” said Julia Moore, the Executive Director of Rhode Island and Northern New England

with the Arthritis Foundation. “The monies raised through Walk to Cure Arthritis fund research to find new treatments and help us continue providing patient resources like summer camp and scholarships to kids with juvenile arthritis, free informative webinars, our Helpline and more.”

Brandon Cloutier, age 7, and Mikayla Grassi, age 13, are this year’s walk youth honorees. They will be celebrated for their perseverance in their battle with arthritis and for their strong support of the Foundation’s mission.

“Every community member who joins the Walk to Cure Arthritis or donates to a walker is not only supporting their friends and family who live with the disease, but also the broader community of individuals with arthritis, including kids as young as three months old,” said Julia Moore.

In addition to Brandon and Mikayla, the following people and partners will be honored.

Jeanette Ellms-Munro, Walk to Cure Arthritis adult honoree

James Hendrix, Walk to Cure Arthritis corporate chair, Visual Persuasion, LLC

Dr. Brendan Higgins with Concord Ortopaedics and Dr. Stephanie Mathew with Dartmouth Health, Walk to Cure Arthritis medical honoree

Every step matters. Residents can register and begin fundraising for the New Hampshire Walk to Cure Arthritis and learn more about the event by visiting www.walktocurearthritis.org/NH or by contacting Julia Moore at 401.226.0954. To learn more about the fight to cure arthritis, visit www.walktocurearthritis.org.

Walk to Cure Arthritis is nationally sponsored by DePuy Synthes®, Move Free® and Tylenol® and locally supported by Swenson Granite Works, Northeast Delta Dental, AbbVie, Bayberry Financial Services, Concord Orthopaedics,

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As a Champion of Yes, it’s the Arthritis Foundation’s mission to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, and it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care and join the fight for a cure — uniting hearts, minds and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to conquer arthritis, visit arthritis.org.