March 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 267 positive results with 31 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, DHHS announced 267 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 1.8%. Today’s results include 154 people who tested positive by PCR test and 113 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,003 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

3/9: 267 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are forty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 46% being female and 54% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (69), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (46), Merrimack (29), Strafford (21), Cheshire (18), Grafton (16), Belknap (7), Carroll (3), Coos (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (31) and Nashua (15). The county of residence is being determined for ten new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 75 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 77,463 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 10, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 77,463 Recovered 74,273 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,187 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,003 Current Hospitalizations 75 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 636,378 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,021 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 69,173 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 401

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/03 3/04 3/05 3/06 3/07 3/08 3/09 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 739 610 549 326 0 62 184 353 LabCorp 602 534 653 544 260 439 588 517 Quest Diagnostics 366 823 561 565 298 356 422 484 Mako Medical 630 42 51 98 85 1 98 144 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 368 421 669 390 222 328 3 343 NorDX Laboratory 285 443 313 98 110 44 500 256 Broad Institute 699 3,196 4,779 4,514 454 1,152 4,700 2,785 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 661 394 455 331 216 398 351 401 Other Laboratory* 452 749 543 294 169 267 211 384 University of New Hampshire** 4,237 4,374 3,396 2,384 33 3,935 3,957 3,188 Total 9,039 11,586 11,969 9,544 1,847 6,982 11,014 8,854 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/03 3/04 3/05 3/06 3/07 3/08 3/09 Daily Average LabCorp 18 17 8 10 7 1 7 10 Quest Diagnostics 7 25 12 19 1 4 14 12 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 2 8 6 3 1 6 0 4 NorDX Laboratory 2 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 Other Laboratory* 4 9 3 1 0 17 4 5 Total 33 60 29 33 10 28 26 31

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.