Want Ads: Blessed Sacrament Children’s Clost in need of clothing

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Blessed Sacrament Church on South Elm Street is in need of clothing for our Good St. Anne’s Children’s Closet.

We are in need of children’s clothing and shoes, sizes newborn to 12/16 and teen sizes. We also hand out diapers.

We give a lot to the local families that are in need and we rely on donations.

We are open every first and second Wednesday of each month from 1-3 p.m. We can arrange a pick-up or drop-off at Blessed Sacrament Church on south Elm Street.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to me on Facebook – Jaime Gilmartin – or by email jpanzieri@yahoo.com.

Thank you for your generosity.