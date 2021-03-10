New poll shows Sununu with six-point lead over Hassan

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – The March poll from the Saint Anselm College Survey Center shows a six-point lead for New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu should he decided to run for U.S. Senate against incumbent Maggie Hassan.

Sununu’s job approval as governor in the March poll saw a five-point approval dip and a four-point disapproval spike, but he still has support from just over two-thirds of New Hampshire residents according to the poll (67% to 31%).

Sununu also is seen favorably by 48 percent of Democrats in the poll, although New Hampshire Institute of Politics Director Neil Levesque believes this could change if he is forced to forego his relatively non-partisan image and associate himself with Republicans in Washington.

Hassan’s job approval also suffered, earning 47 percent approval and 44 percent disapproval in the poll.

When asked about whether they would vote for a generic candidate from either major party, Democrats held a 48-40% edge in the poll, with nine percent still uncertain between Democrats or Republicans.

A full copy of the study can be found below.