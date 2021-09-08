Manchester looks to hire new Director of Economic Development

MANCHESTER, NH – Today, The City of Manchester announced it is seeking to hire a Director of Economic Development

“This is something our community and business leaders have been asking for,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “The Economic Development Director will oversee Manchester’s overall economic development by not only supporting our existing business community, but by working to bring more employers into the City, and bolstering our community’s economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Economic Development Director will work with City departments and officials, the business community, and local stakeholders to create and implement Manchester’s economic development strategy, as well as lead state, federal and private grant writing initiatives in order to leverage additional economic development funding.

Earlier this year, the Greater Manchester Chamber and 28 business leaders wrote a letter to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen advocating for the re-establishment of a Manchester Economic Development Office, calling it a critical priority.

This position, along with a dedicated Business Liaison, was funded through federal American Rescue Plan funds. The proposal for this position was presented by Mayor Craig and approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in July.

The position salary ranges from $72,061.70 to $102,742.87 (commensurate with experience) plus a comprehensive benefits package.

For more information, or to apply, visit the City of Manchester website.