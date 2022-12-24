Man wanted on warrant for animal cruelty afer police say he caused death of pit bull puppy

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police continue to seek a man wanted in connection with the Dec. 17 death of a pitbull puppy.

Police on Dec. 20 issued a warrant for the arrest of William Farnsworth, 29, of Manchester and are still actively looking for him.

An active investigation was launched after police learned that the puppy had been assaulted and consequently died from injuries it sustained on Dec. 17, allegedly by Farnsworth. The incident was reported to police the following day.

He is wanted for felony animal cruelty, witness tampering and falsifying evidence.

Anyone with information about Farnsworth’s whereabouts should call Manchester Police at 603- 668-8711.