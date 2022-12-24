Lowell man faces charges after pulled over driving wrong-way on I-293 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – On December 23, 2022 at approximately 1:30 a.m., State Police received reports of a silver sedan traveling the wrong way on Interstate 293 in Manchester. The initial report indicated that a vehicle had entered I-293 from the Granite Street exit traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

The wrong-way vehicle continued south onto the Everett Turnpike in Bedford, still traveling in the wrong direction. Troopers stopped the vehicle in the area of mile marker 19.

The driver was identified as Nikhl Israni, 22, of Lowell, Mass. Israni was arrested by Troopers and is facing charges of reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and possession and transportation of drugs.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Luan Sanches at (603)223-4381 or Luan.G.Sanches@dos.nh.gov.