Saturday’s weather: Sun, windy and much colder, high of 19

Friday, December 23, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, December 23, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Saturday’s Weather

Yesterday the high wind gust in Manchester was 61 mph at 9 AM. Today will be windy but not as strong as yesterday with highs in the upper teens but feeling like the single digits. Christmas day will be bright, breezy, and cold with a high of 27 but feeling like the lower teens.

Daily Forecast for Dec. 24-Dec. 28, 2022

Christmas Eve Day: Some sun, windy, and much colder. High 19 (feel like 2) Winds: SW 10-20+ mph
Christmas Eve Night: Partly cloudy. Low 13 (feel like 0) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Christmas: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 27 (feel like 11) Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Christmas night: Clear & cold. Low 18 (feel like 7) Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & cold. High 32 (feel like 21) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with some light snow (dusting) late. Low 21 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 33 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low around 20 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 34 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our last week of December looks to be dry and milder by next Thursday into New Year’s Eve Day. The outlook for New Year’s Eve is mild with some clouds and showers around midnight temperatures in the lower 40s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits obscured. Highs 3 below to 7 above zero. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 36 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs 5 to 15 above. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 33 below.

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts