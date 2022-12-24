Saturday’s weather: Sun, windy and much colder, high of 19

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Saturday’s Weather
Yesterday the high wind gust in Manchester was 61 mph at 9 AM. Today will be windy but not as strong as yesterday with highs in the upper teens but feeling like the single digits. Christmas day will be bright, breezy, and cold with a high of 27 but feeling like the lower teens.
Daily Forecast for Dec. 24-Dec. 28, 2022
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our last week of December looks to be dry and milder by next Thursday into New Year’s Eve Day. The outlook for New Year’s Eve is mild with some clouds and showers around midnight temperatures in the lower 40s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –. Summits obscured. Highs 3 below to 7 above zero. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 36 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Highs 5 to 15 above. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 33 below.