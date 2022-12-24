Saturday’s weather: Sun, windy and much colder, high of 19

Monday night : Partly to mostly cloudy with some light snow (dusting) late. Low 21 Winds: Light & Variable

Christmas Eve Day : Some sun, windy, and much colder. High 19 (feel like 2) Winds: SW 10-20+ mph

Our last week of December looks to be dry and milder by next Thursday into New Year’s Eve Day. The outlook for New Year’s Eve is mild with some clouds and showers around midnight temperatures in the lower 40s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits obscured. Highs 3 below to 7 above zero. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 36 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs 5 to 15 above. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 33 below.