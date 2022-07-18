Man charged with first-degree assault in connection with Saturday night shooting

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man is in custody and facing two felony charges in connection with a shooting Saturday night that left another man hospitalized.

Jean Carlos Medina Correa, 28, of Manchester, is charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon (both felonies) as a result of this investigation.

Medina Correa is alleged to have shot a 25-year-old male from Manchester at about 8:25 pm on Saturday, July 16. According to the affidavit, Medina Correa fired from his vehicle at the victim’s vehicle while traveling on the roadway. The victim continues to undergo medical treatment at a local hospital and is listed in serious, but stable condition.

Medina Correa is scheduled to be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday, July 18, 2022. These charges only allegations and he is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.