Monday’s weather: About an inch of rain expected, perhaps a T-storm, high of 82

Sunday, July 17, 2022
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Monday’s Weather

Showers and thunderstorms today will be welcomed due to the drought. Tonight, overcast and humid; rain and a thunderstorm in the evening followed by a thunderstorm in spots late. Total rainfall today-tonight around 1″.

Increasing heat and humidity for much of the week. Oppressive heat for the middle to late in the week. Those with outdoor plans will want to stay tuned for updates.

5-Day Outlook July 17-July 21

Today: Humid with showers and thunderstorms. High 82 Winds S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, warm, and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Hazy, hot and humid. High 91 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 72 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. High 94 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Warm and humid. Low 73 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun, hot, and humid with spot thunderstorms. High 93 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Early thunderstorm, warm and humid. Low 72 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Friday: Mainly sunny, hot, and slightly less humid. High 91 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Get ready for a summer heat wave. 90-degree heat & humidity begins next Tuesday and lasts through next weekend.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Beach Forecast

Beach Forecast UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: Mostly sunny until 4 PM, then mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High temperature: In the upper 70s. Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low.

Tides: Low -0.7 feet (MLLW) 10:03 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 04:05 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning and then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 75 degrees.

