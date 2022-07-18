Monday’s weather: About an inch of rain expected, perhaps a T-storm, high of 82

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Beach Forecast UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: Mostly sunny until 4 PM, then mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High temperature: In the upper 70s. Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low.

Tides: Low -0.7 feet (MLLW) 10:03 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 04:05 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee