Monday’s weather: About an inch of rain expected, perhaps a T-storm, high of 82

Monday’s Weather
Showers and thunderstorms today will be welcomed due to the drought. Tonight, overcast and humid; rain and a thunderstorm in the evening followed by a thunderstorm in spots late. Total rainfall today-tonight around 1″.
Increasing heat and humidity for much of the week. Oppressive heat for the middle to late in the week. Those with outdoor plans will want to stay tuned for updates.
5-Day Outlook July 17-July 21
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Showers are likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Beach Forecast UV Index: Moderate.
Weather: Mostly sunny until 4 PM, then mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High temperature: In the upper 70s. Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Currents: Low.
Tides: Low -0.7 feet (MLLW) 10:03 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 04:05 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee