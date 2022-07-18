De Los Santos homers in one-run loss to Reading

Reading, Pennsylvania – Luis De Los Santos homered, but the Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A) fell 4-3 in the series finale at Reading (Philadelphia Phillies) Sunday.

The Fightin Phils (11-7, 40-47) broke a 3-3 tie by scoring with a squeeze bunt in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jhailyn Ortiz, who had walked, came home on a bunt by Jonathan Guzman. The win gave Reading a series win over New Hampshire, four games to two.

The Fisher Cats (7-11, 38-49) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. With one out, De Los Santos ripped a line drive homer to left field, his sixth of the season.

The Phils pushed in front in the bottom of the fifth inning, only to have the Fisher Cats rally in the top of the sixth to make it a 3-3 game. Ryan Gold walked with the bases loaded to score one run. One batter later, Cam Eden grounded into a fielder’s choice, and a scored a run on a throwing error.

New Hampshire had 11 hits in the game—three by John Aiello, and two hits each for De Los Santos, Gold, Rafael Lantigua and Addison Barger. Driving in runs proved to be a problem, though, as the Fisher Cats went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Fisher Cats starter Luis Quinones worked 4.2 innings, allowing three runs, one of which was earned. He gave up four hits and struck out six. Gabriel Ponce (L, 1-3) was tagged with loss in relief.

Although there is no All-Star game in the Eastern League, teams are off until Friday. The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium to open a series with the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox).