Man in car seriously injured by gunshot fired from another car

MANCHESTER, NH – A man is in serious condition following a shooting incident in downtown Manchester Saturday night.

Manchester Police responded to the reported shooting which happened in the area of Bridge and Elm streets on July 16 at about 8:25 p.m.

According to preliminary reports, a person inside a vehicle shot at a man in another vehicle. A short time after the shooting, a man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. As of this writing, police said he was listed in serious condition.

Bridge Street at Elm Street and the immediate area was closed to traffic due to the investigation.

Manchester Police Detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

Information can also be anonymously provided to the Manchester CrimeLine using the “submit a tip” app, or by calling 603-624-4040.

Cash rewards are available for information that leads to an arrest.