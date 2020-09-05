Man arrested, charged with sexual assault, burglary and criminal threatening

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have arrested Jose Polanco Diaz, 24, of Manchester in connection with a sex assault that was reported earlier Friday.

Diaz has been charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault, burglary, and criminal threatening, all of which are felonies.

On September 4, 2020, at approximately 9:10 a.m., Manchester Police responded to an Auburn Street apartment for a reported sexual assault.

The caller said that his girlfriend woke up to a man assaulting her. The victim was able to get away and run from the apartment. She reported that the suspect had a machete.

A surveillance video image captured the suspect leaving the area. Through their investigation police were able to make contact with Diaz and he was taken into custody.