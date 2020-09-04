Police search for man with machete in connection with a reported sexual assault on Auburn Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for a man with a machete who allegedly entered an apartment on Auburn Street and sexually assaulted a woman. Police say the incident appears to be a random act.

According to police on September 4, 2020, at approximately 9:10 a.m., Manchester Police responded to an Auburn Street apartment for a reported sexual assault. The exact location was not provided by police, but Auburn Street runs between Elm and Belmont streets.

The caller said that his girlfriend woke up to a man assaulting her. The victim was able to get away and run from the apartment. She reported that the suspect had a machete.

It was initially believed the suspect was still in the building, but police have since learned that is not the case. Manchester Police are actively searching for this person.

The suspect is described as a black male, thin build, in his 30s with an afro. He was last seen wearing a green or black shirt and shorts.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.