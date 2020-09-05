Happening now: Art 3 Gallery presents ‘Simple Pleasures’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Art 3 Gallery has a new show on display “Simple Pleasures.”

One of the things that people are now enjoying is the delight in simple pleasures – walking in the woods, listening to the birds, breathing clean air. Time spent with family picking veggies from the pandemic garden, playing classic board games, even reading quietly – this has been a time for reflection and renewal.

The gallery is not having a physical opening to celebrate this exhibit because of COVID-19, so we have created a series of videos posted on our website that allows everyone to enjoy virtually all the artwork hung in this show. Art 3 Gallery is open to the public from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or by appointment. We are suggesting that people call ahead to make appointments so that we can maintain social distancing.

We are constantly sanitizing and we require masks for entry. Please visit our website www.art3gallery.com or contact us at 603-668-6650. Art 3 Gallery is located at 44 West Brook Street, Manchester, NH.