School starts Sept. 9: Updates from Manchester School District including links to FAQs and restart plan

MANCHESTER, NH – School begins Wednesday, Sept. 9. The first day will be a remote day for all. Sept. 10 is the first day that students will return to school buildings. Students in Kindergarten and first grade can begin with the hybrid option if families choose it, while students in second through 12th grades will begin the year fully remote.

cBelow are a few key updates and links to some information families have been asking for:

Re-start plan: The district’s re-start plan contains detailed information about the upcoming school year. You can find the most up-to-date version at https://bit.ly/MSD2020plan. There are also answers to some frequently asked questions about the re-start plan at https://bit.ly/MSD2020FAQ.

Expanding hybrid option: The goal is to expand the hybrid learning option (a combination of in-person and remote learning) as soon as it is safe to do so. On Sept. 25, the district will assess the status of the COVID-19 pandemic using a metric guide approved by the school board. You can view the metric here.

If the district remains in the moderate level of cases on Sept. 25, the district would then prepare to expand the hybrid option to grades 2-12. If the conditions are met on Sept. 25, students could begin returning to schools in a phased-in process beginning on Oct. 12. You can find a detailed explanation in the FAQ and in the plan.

Expectations for remote learning: The district has heard from many parents asking what to expect during remote learning. The remote school day will look different depending on the school level. You can find a breakdown of what each day will look like in the FAQ under the Teaching and Learning section.

Survey reminder: Last week, families were asked to complete a survey (with a follow-up text reminder on Thursday). That survey will help assess needs for food, transportation and staffing as the district prepares for the possible expansion of the hybrid option. If you have not yet completed this survey for each of your students in Manchester School District, please do so. If you have, you can ignore this reminder. You can access the survey here.

Application for Free and Reduced Price School Meals: Last week, letters were sent to families already certified for Free and Reduced Price School Meals. For other families, you can complete the application online at www.myschoolapps.com. In addition, paper application packets are being mailed, if that is your preference. It is very important that families complete this application, even if you are beginning the year in remote learning.

Meal bus distribution ends – school site pickup begins: Sept. 4 was the final day of the summer meal distribution, and the last day of the regular food bus runs. School year meal distribution for students in remote learning centers will begin this Wednesday, Sept. 9. You will pick up meals at your school – meals will be available for pickup from 9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday at all schools except Manchester School of Technology High School. MST families will pick up at Memorial High School. Please note that some meals will need to be reheated prior to consumption. Reheating instructions will come with these meals.