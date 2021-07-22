Live music July 22-25: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration.
THURSDAY, JULY 22
- Tim Kierstead / Fratellos Manchester / 5:30-8:30pm
- Joe Winslow / T-Bones Bedford / 6-8pm
- Jordan & Byron / Derryfield Manchester / 6-9:30pm
- Krimson Krewe / Hermanos Concord / 6:30pm
- Chris Lester / Telly’s Epping / 7-10pm
FRIDAY, JULY 23
- Johnny Angel / Fratellos Manchester / 5:30-9pm
- Josh Foster / Backyard Brewery Manchester / 6pm
- Jeff Mrozek / Homestead Merrimack / 6-9:30pm
- Ramez Gurung / Coachstop Londonderry / 6pm
- Tapedeck Heroez / Auburn Pitts / 7pm
- Mitch Pelkey / The Bar Hudson / 7pm
SATURDAY, JULY 24
- Lucas Gallo / Great North Aleworks Manchester / 3-5pm
- Alfredo Benavides / To Share Brewing Manchester / 5pm
- Ralph Allen / The Hill Bar & Grill @ McIntyre Manchester / 5:30-8:30pm
- Gardner Berry / Village Trestle Goffstown / 6-9pm
- Nick Drouin / Bonfire Manchester / 8pm
- Becca Myari / Strange Brew Manchester / 9pm
SUNDAY, JULY 25
- John Chouinard / Currier Museum Manchester / 10am-2pm
- Steve Aubert / Copper Door Bedford / 11am-2pm
- Jordan Quinn Duo / Murphy’s Manchester / 12pm
- Chris Lapointe / KC’s Manchester / 3pm
- Jodee Frawlee / Cheers Concord / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last-minute changes.
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
Friday Night Comedy at The Rex: Jimmy Dunn – July 23 at 7:30pm
- Jimmy Dunn is an actor and comedian who is most recognized from the CBS sitcom The McCarthys, where he co-starred as Sean McCarthy.
Alli Beaudry Songfest – July 24 at 7:30pm
- An intimate evening of original, acoustic music hosted by singer/songwriter Alli Beaudry featuring local songwriter Paul Nelson, accompanied by bass player Nick Phaneuf.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
Til Beth Do Us Part – July 23 & 24 at 7pm / July 25 at 2pm
- One more weekend of Romance and Revenge at The Majestic Studio Theatre!
Whether you’re married, single, rethinking your divorce or currently being controlled by someone up to no good, you’re sure to enjoy this family-friendly, laugh-out-loud comedy!
5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links
- Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities still available. All proceeds benefit future Majestic Theatre programs.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
Children’s Summer Series / Shows at 10am and 6:30pm / Tickets only $10
- Wizard of Oz / July 20-22
- Little Mermaid / July 27-29
- Beauty and the Beast / August 3-5
Just Announced! – Emmy Award-winning writer and host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” / August 27 at 7pm
Other Featured Events:
- FRIENDS OF STARK PARK – 2021 Summer (FREE) Concert Series
- Love Dogs / July 25 from 2-4pm / www.starkpark.com
- Based out of Boston, this hard swinging septet just celebrated its 20th year wowing audiences and critics alike with their combination of great musicianship and pure fun. The Dogs combine elements of jump blues, New Orleans R&B and early rock ‘n’ roll into their own powerhouse sound. Voted “Best New England Band” by Blues Audience magazine, the Dogs are Part Rat Pack party, part 20th century musical encyclopedia, and part revival meeting.
- DANCE: Aaron Tolson & Friends / July 23 at 7:30pm ~ July 24 at 2pm
- Tap dancer, choreographer, professor at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, and New Hampshire native Aaron Tolson presents an evening of dance and music featuring Elan Trotman. Dana Center at Saint Anselm College in Manchester / www.anselm.edu/dana-center-humanities
- BINGO: 21+ Scratch Ticket Bingo / Thursday, July 22, at 7pm
- Chunky’s Manchester and Nashua. www.chunkys.com / $10 Admission
- TRIVIA:
- ‘The Sandlot’ 21+ Trivia Night / Chunky’s Manchester / Thursday, July 22, at 7:30 p.m. / www.chunkys.com $5 Admission (which is a food voucher)
- Team Trivia / Cheers Concord / Friday, July 23 at 8:30pm
- OPEN MIC NIGHTS – Thursday, July 22
- Auburn Pitts / 6:30pm (music)
- Stark Brewing Manchester / 7pm (music)
- Strange Brew Manchester / 9pm (comedy)
- KARAOKE – Friday, July 23
- Karaoke with DJ Paul Roy / Stark Brewing Manchester / 7pm
- Cox Karaoke with George Cox / South Side Tavern Manchester / 9pm