Live music July 22-25: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration.

THURSDAY, JULY 22

Tim Kierstead / Fratellos Manchester / 5:30-8:30pm

Joe Winslow / T-Bones Bedford / 6-8pm

Jordan & Byron / Derryfield Manchester / 6-9:30pm

Krimson Krewe / Hermanos Concord / 6:30pm

Chris Lester / Telly’s Epping / 7-10pm

FRIDAY, JULY 23

Johnny Angel / Fratellos Manchester / 5:30-9pm

Josh Foster / Backyard Brewery Manchester / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Homestead Merrimack / 6-9:30pm

Ramez Gurung / Coachstop Londonderry / 6pm

Tapedeck Heroez / Auburn Pitts / 7pm

Mitch Pelkey / The Bar Hudson / 7pm

SATURDAY, JULY 24

Lucas Gallo / Great North Aleworks Manchester / 3-5pm

Alfredo Benavides / To Share Brewing Manchester / 5pm

Ralph Allen / The Hill Bar & Grill @ McIntyre Manchester / 5:30-8:30pm

Gardner Berry / Village Trestle Goffstown / 6-9pm

Nick Drouin / Bonfire Manchester / 8pm

Becca Myari / Strange Brew Manchester / 9pm

SUNDAY, JULY 25

John Chouinard / Currier Museum Manchester / 10am-2pm

Steve Aubert / Copper Door Bedford / 11am-2pm

Jordan Quinn Duo / Murphy’s Manchester / 12pm

Chris Lapointe / KC’s Manchester / 3pm

Jodee Frawlee / Cheers Concord / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last-minute changes.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

Friday Night Comedy at The Rex: Jimmy Dunn – July 23 at 7:30pm

Jimmy Dunn is an actor and comedian who is most recognized from the CBS sitcom The McCarthys, where he co-starred as Sean McCarthy.

Alli Beaudry Songfest – July 24 at 7:30pm

An intimate evening of original, acoustic music hosted by singer/songwriter Alli Beaudry featuring local songwriter Paul Nelson, accompanied by bass player Nick Phaneuf.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

Til Beth Do Us Part – July 23 & 24 at 7pm / July 25 at 2pm

One more weekend of Romance and Revenge at The Majestic Studio Theatre!

Whether you’re married, single, rethinking your divorce or currently being controlled by someone up to no good, you’re sure to enjoy this family-friendly, laugh-out-loud comedy!

5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links

Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities still available. All proceeds benefit future Majestic Theatre programs.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

Children’s Summer Series / Shows at 10am and 6:30pm / Tickets only $10

Wizard of Oz / July 20-22

Little Mermaid / July 27-29

Beauty and the Beast / August 3-5

Just Announced! – Emmy Award-winning writer and host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” / August 27 at 7pm

Other Featured Events:

FRIENDS OF STARK PARK – 2021 Summer (FREE) Concert Series Love Dogs / July 25 from 2-4pm / www.starkpark.com Based out of Boston, this hard swinging septet just celebrated its 20th year wowing audiences and critics alike with their combination of great musicianship and pure fun. The Dogs combine elements of jump blues, New Orleans R&B and early rock ‘n’ roll into their own powerhouse sound. Voted “Best New England Band” by Blues Audience magazine, the Dogs are Part Rat Pack party, part 20th century musical encyclopedia, and part revival meeting.



DANCE: Aaron Tolson & Friends / July 23 at 7:30pm ~ July 24 at 2pm

Tap dancer, choreographer, professor at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, and New Hampshire native Aaron Tolson presents an evening of dance and music featuring Elan Trotman. Dana Center at Saint Anselm College in Manchester / www.anselm.edu/dana-center-humanities



BINGO: 21+ Scratch Ticket Bingo / Thursday, July 22, at 7pm

Chunky’s Manchester and Nashua. www.chunkys.com / $10 Admission



TRIVIA:

‘The Sandlot’ 21+ Trivia Night / Chunky’s Manchester / Thursday, July 22, at 7:30 p.m. / www.chunkys.com $5 Admission (which is a food voucher)

Team Trivia / Cheers Concord / Friday, July 23 at 8:30pm

OPEN MIC NIGHTS – Thursday, July 22

Auburn Pitts / 6:30pm (music) Stark Brewing Manchester / 7pm (music) Strange Brew Manchester / 9pm (comedy)



KARAOKE – Friday, July 23