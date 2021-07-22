Chris Bec Hits First Homer in 7-6 Loss to Reading

Manchester, NH – A two-run homer from Chris Bec brought the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) within one run in the ninth, but the Reading Fightin’ Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) hung on for a 7-6 win on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
The Fisher Cats took an early 4-1 lead with a four-run rally in the third. With the bases empty and two outs, Austin Martin drew a walk and moved to second on an Otto Lopez base hit. Jordan Groshans singled home Martin to tie the game at 1-1, and Chavez Young scored Lopez with a base hit to center. Vinny Capra delivered a two-run double down the left field line to extend the lead to 4-1.
From there, Reading pitchers held New Hampshire without a hit until Bec’s two-run blast in the ninth. The Phils scored six unanswered runs in the meantime, including a solo home run from Josh Stephen, RBI doubles from Bryson Stott and Madison Stokes, and a go-ahead homer from Stott. Grenny Cumana and Arquimedes Gamboa produced run-scoring hits in the ninth to provide a 7-4 cushion heading into the final frame.
Fisher Cats starter Reilly Hovis (5 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 5 K) left the game in line for the win, but the Phils bullpen out-dueled New Hampshire’s, with Nick Lackney (W, 2-0) and Kyle Dohy (S, 1) handling the final nine outs.
Lopez and Young each finished 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Bec added a single to his long ball to record a 2-for-4 night of his own.
