Aldermen Levasseur, Porter under fire for social media post; mayor calls for their resignations

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Black Lives Matter Manchester and others on social media criticized At-Large Manchester Aldermen Joseph Kelly Levasseur regarding comments made on Facebook about recent events, prompting Mayor Joyce Craig and six fellow aldermen to call for their resignation as “an embarrassment to the city.”

On May 30, Levasseur replied to a post by a man in Ashland encouraging individuals to come to South Willow Street and engage in vandalism in response to the recent death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police that has sparked protest across the country.

The man from Ashland, Daniel Zeron, is unaffiliated with Black Lives Matter, and was later arrested. His call to protest was set for the same night as a peaceful rally across town.

Levasseur says his response came out of concern stemming from the initial post and its impact on Manchester.

“These people are looking to start trouble, we don’t need that type of big-city looting, race-baiting, we don’t need their type of behavior in our city,” he said. “We don’t want to see buildings burnt to the ground, we don’t want to see police hurt or spit on. We don’t have a race problem in this country.”

Criticism to Levasseur’s response was later re-posted with several other responses to Levasseur’s response as well.

Black Lives Matter Manchester Spokesperson Tyrell Whitted added that Levasseur has a long history of this type of behavior. Whitted reached out to Levasseur on the matter, leading to a heated exchange where Levasseur insulted Whitted. He added that since the post regarding South Willow Street was quickly deleted from Zeron’s page by Facebook at law enforcement request, Levasseur’s response and sharing of the post only served to exacerbate tensions originally brought forth by Zeron.

“I feel like it’s very racist behavior,” said Whitted. “This is not the behavior our elected officials should be doing.”

Whitted also took exception to a comment on Levasseur’s reply to Zeron’s post where Ward 8 Alderman Michael Porter said “big old plow truck” in response to another individual who wanted to clear out any individuals heeding Zeron’s call.

Porter told Manchester Ink Link that his comment was taken out of context and he recommended the plows as a large barrier to divert traffic and block side roads, comparable to those used during President Donald Trump’s visit to Manchester in February.

Whitted was skeptical of Porter’s response to Manchester Ink Link, believing that the implied meaning was different.

Mayor Joyce Craig on Friday issued the following statement, calling for the resignation of both Levasseur and Porter, calling them “an embarrassment to the people of Manchester.” Her statement is co-signed by seven fellow aldermen: