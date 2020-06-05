June 5 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 80 positive test results with 26 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, June 5, 2020, DHHS announced 80 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 4,953 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 68 percent being female and 32 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (16), Merrimack (10), Rockingham (10), and Belknap (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (26) and Nashua (14). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 476 (10 percent) of 4,953 cases. Seven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

