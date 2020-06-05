June 5 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 80 positive test results with 26 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

Friday, June 5, 2020 NH Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates, Government 0

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, June 5, 2020, DHHS announced 80 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 4,953 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 68 percent being female and 32 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (16), Merrimack (10), Rockingham (10), and Belknap (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (26) and Nashua (14). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 476 (10 percent) of 4,953 cases. Seven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

  • 2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
  • 3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 5, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 4,953
Recovered 3,247 (65%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 278 (6%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,428
Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 476 (10%)
Current Hospitalizations 89
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 82,171
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 13,292
Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 27,884
Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,369
Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,975

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths
All American Assisted Living Londonderry 15 16 1 2
Aurora Assisted Living Derry 38 17 0 10
Bedford Falls 40 21 0 11
Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 32 8 5 3
Birch Hill 34 23 0 13
Community Bridges Belmont 2 7 0 0
Courville Manchester 13 10 0 6
Crestwood Center Milford 52 25 0 14
Greenbriar Nashua 64 20 4 6
Greystone Farm at Salem 9 4 1 0
Hillsborough County Nursing Home 90 32 1 12
Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow 3 6 0 0
Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester 39 12 1 3
Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin 49 21 2 9
Ridgewood Genesis Bedford 64 21 3 20
Salemhaven 42 14 0 9
Villa Crest Manchester 51 41 1 8

 

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths
Bellamy Fields Dover (closed 5/16/2020) 35 13 10
Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (closed 5/29/2020) 0 8 0
Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (closed 5/18/2020) 16 4 0
Crotched Mountain (closed 4/20/2020) 3 12 1
Easterseals – Manchester (closed 5/16/2020) 45 70 0
Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (closed 6/5/2020) 56 16 16
Hanover Hill Manchester (5/29/2020) 79 60 25
Huntington Nashua (closed 5/8/2020) 23 19 7
Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (closed 4/21/2020) 2 6 1
Pleasant Valley Derry (closed 5/27/2020) 87 29 21
Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
Testing Laboratory 5/29 5/30 5/31 6/1 6/2 6/3 6/4 Daily Average
NH Public Health Laboratories 273 571 626 488 204 578 783 503
LabCorp 151 466 83 195 121 831 347 313
Quest Diagnostics 353 688 630 481 617 925 666 623
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 238 403 487 110 68 273 411 284
Other NH Hospital Laboratory 21 32 94 226 115 177 n/a** 111
Other Laboratory* 45 27 30 27 39 27 24 31
Total 1,081 2,187 1,950 1,527 1,164 2,811 2,231 1,850
Antibody Laboratory Tests
Testing Laboratory 5/29 5/30 5/31 6/1 6/2 6/3 6/4 Daily Average
LabCorp 30 40 17 1 3 34 30 22
Quest Diagnostics 225 279 174 190 330 274 294 252
