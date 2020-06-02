Ashland man arrested in connection with social media post promoting violence in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a social media post listing an event for June 2 inciting violence in the city.

Daniel Zeron, 19, of Ashland, was arrested in the early hours of June 2 and charged with criminal threatening. Through a joint investigation led by Manchester Police, with the assistance of New Hampshire State Police, Ashland Police and the FBI, law enforcement connected a post referencing calls for criminal behavior and acts of violence with Zeron.

On May 30, 2020, Manchester Police were made aware of a Facebook post inviting people to protest racism and police brutality. The post referenced “tipping police cars,” “graffiti,” and asking people to “take examples from riots in other cities.” Through investigative techniques,

Manchester Police were able to determine the post had originated from a home in Ashland.

Through their investigation, police determined that Zeron was the author of the post. The post has since been taken down however Manchester Police continue to closely monitor social media.

“We cannot and will not tolerate any suggested riots or acts of violence against our community,” says Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano,” The men and women of the Manchester Police Department work tirelessly to keep our community safe and the actions of Daniel Zeron undermine our efforts and leave our citizens in a state of uneasiness. We will work with our prosecutors to make sure Zeron is held accountable for his actions and we will push for the strongest penalties allowed by law.”

Zeron was held on Preventative Detention and he will be arraigned today, June 2 in Manchester Circuit Court.