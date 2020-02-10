Waiting for Trump

Photos by Stacy Harrison

MANCHESTER, NH — More than a day and a half ahead of schedule, Trump supporters positioned themselves outside the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester. They were bundled up and prepared for a cold night in anticipation of Monday night’s campaign stop by President Donald Trump, who is appearing in the Queen City on NH Primary Eve as part of his Keep America Great Tour.

He will be the GOP antidoted to the heavy Democratic vibe that has been buzzing around the downtown in advance of Tuesday’s primary election day.

Among those who were early to the party: Libby Depiero from New Haven, CT, who has attended 51 rallies and part of the “Front Row Joes,” supporters who have been to more than 50 Trump rallies, and Olivia and Jeff Roy of Bloomfield, CT, who described themselves as “avid snowmobilers” who were not worried about the cold.

Temperatures were expected to dip below freezing overnight Sunday into Monday.

“We’ll be just fine,” said Jeff.

Trump’s rally is scheduled to being at 7 p.m.