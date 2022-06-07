June 9: ‘Spring into a Healthy Summer’ grocery give-away event at Beech Street School

MANCHESTER, NH – “Spring Into a Healthy Summer” is set for June 9 from 4-6 p.m. at Beech Street School and will feature:

The event is free and open to all.

Families who would like or need help with New Hampshire Medicaid redetermination paperwork can get it here.

If you have received a pink letter from the NH Department of Health and Human Services or have been told that you need to renew your Medicaid, complete your redetermination now to avoid a gap in your healthcare coverage when the public health emergency officially ends. Even if you are over income, your benefits will not close until the end of the federal public health emergency.

Join WellSense Health Plan, Health Market Connect, and NH DHHS to complete your Medicaid redetermination, and pick up free bags of groceries from NH Food Bank’s mobile food pantry.*

Please bring additional documents listed below to complete your renewal, if applicable.



Social security number (for anyone applying)

Proof of New Hampshire residency

Other attendees include:

Proof of citizenship (for naturalized citizens)

A state-issued ID or proof of identification

Proof of immigration

Proof of income (such as tax documents, rental income, pay stubs, social security benefits etc.)

Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program to talk about nutrition assistance for pregnant women, new moms, infants and preschool children.

Family Assistance representatives to help you apply for or renew Medicaid, SNAP, TANF and Child Care assistance.

*While supplies last