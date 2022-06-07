Londonderry’s Nest Family Cafe provides a haven for coffee lovers and their kids

Monday, June 6, 2022 Vanessa Edwards Business 0
Family-centric Nest Cafe is open for business in Londonderry. Photo/Vanessa Edwards

LONDONDERRY, NHWalking up to a quaint entrance bright bundles of balloons flaunting the grand opening of the family-focused, newly opened, Nest Family Cafe caught my eye. The brand new Londonderry hot spot offers a unique vibe and concept for each person who enters. In its essence, the cafe is bright, airy, open, and has great lighting throughout making it a wonderful place to sit down for a while. 

My perfectly spiced Iced Chai Latte and Buttercrunch donut hit the spot. Photo/Vanessa Edwards

Being a non-coffee drinker, my delicious and perfectly spiced Iced Chai Latte and Buttercrunch donut gave me just the right opportunity to take a beat during my day. A comfortable feeling washed over me as I enjoyed my late morning treat and heard the cheery laughter of both children and parents alike. 

At the front counter, you’ll find rows of coloring books and utensils, baby foods, and snacks for all ages. Around the sunny windows is plenty of table space for those seeking a good spot to wind down for a few or to check their emails, rivaled by a fantastic window counter with stools to catch a streetline view. Toward the back of the cafe is a chalkboard and white board, lofted playroom, and an enclosed play area stocked with toys and plenty of open space for little ones to wander. 

Customers can drop off supplies for New Hampshire families in need.

One of my favorite features of the new cafe is the back section that truly takes into account new mothers, fully equipped with a changing table and a nursing station with curtains for privacy. As a safe haven for families of all kinds, the Blessing Corner tells a story of community and consideration, leaving open shelves for cafe frequenters to leave donations like diapers, toys, and more, for New Hampshire’s families in need. 

Be sure to add this to your list of coffee shops and go-to cafes in the greater Manchester area, and if you have a few extra dollars or items to spare, head over to the Blessing Corner to pay a little kindness forward.

